Slain golfer, suspect lived contrasting lives in Iowa city

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Celia Barquin Arozamena was a top amateur golfer from Spain who was finishing her degree at Iowa State University. Collin Daniel Richards was a former inmate from small-town Iowa with a history of violence.

Investigators say their contrasting lives intersected in the most violent way when Richards allegedly attacked and stabbed Barquin to death at a golf course on Monday.

Barquin, the Big 12 conference champion, had dreams of making the pro tour and spent hours practicing at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Police said Richards was jobless, had been living in a tent in an encampment near the course and had spoken of his desire to “rape and kill a woman.”

Richards was charged with killing Barquin during a random attack while she golfed by herself in broad daylight.

