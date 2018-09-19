Rafael Nadal to skip tournaments in Asia because of bad knee

Sep 19th, 2018
Rafael Nadal to skip tournaments in Asia because of bad knee

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will not play in upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai because of an injured right knee.

Nadal says he and his team decided to skip the Asia swing to recover.

The top-ranked Spaniard retired in the semifinals of the U.S. Open this month because of the knee problem. He had dropped the opening two sets against Juan Martin del Potro when he retired.

The 32-year-old Nadal, who has often dealt with knee pain, won the Beijing tournament last year. He lost the final in Shanghai to Roger Federer.

Nadal, who has won 17 Grand Slam titles, announced his decision not to play in Asia through posts on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

