Latest: Iowa State golf team withdraws after teammate dies

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a champion golfer from Spain whose body was found on a golf course in central Iowa (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

The women’s golf team of Iowa State University has withdrawn from a tournament and returned to Ames following the death of a teammate, a champion player from Spain.

The Cyclones said on Tuesday that they pulled out of the East & West Match Play in Ann Arbor, Michigan to be with friends and family and to grieve the loss of Celia Barquin Arozamena.

The 22-year-old woman was found dead Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Officers determined she was also assaulted.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with first-degree murder.

Barquin was a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain. She won a Big 12 title this past season and played in the U.S. Women’s Open in early June, missing the cut.

12 a.m.

A former Iowa State University golfer has been found dead at a golf course, and a man has been charged with murder.

Police said in a news release that 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames and officers determined she had died after being assaulted. They said 22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with first-degree murder.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Barquin Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. The university says the native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, was finishing her civil engineering degree this semester after exhausting her eligibility at Iowa State in 2017-2018.

Police said officers were called to the golf course around 10:20 a.m. Monday after golfers found a golf bag with no one around it. Officers found a body some distance from the bag.

