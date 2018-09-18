MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at course; suspect charged

Posted On Tue. Sep 18th, 2018
Sep. 18, 2018

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa State University golfer has been found dead at a golf course, and a man has been charged with murder.

Police said in a news release that 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames and officers determined she had died after being assaulted. They said 22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with first-degree murder.

Barquin Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. The university says the native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, was finishing her civil engineering degree this semester after exhausting her eligibility at Iowa State in 2017-2018.

Police said officers were called to the golf course around 10:20 a.m. Monday after golfers found a golf bag with no one around it. Officers found a body some distance from the bag.

