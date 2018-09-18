MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Defending champ Dzumhur advances to St Petersburg 2nd round

Posted On Tue. Sep 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 18, 2018 7:41 AM EDT

Defending champ Dzumhur advances to St Petersburg 2nd round

BC-TEN–St Petersburg Open

<!–

–>

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Defending champion Damir Dzumhur advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open after beating Austrian qualifier Lucas Miedler 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Dzumhur bounced back from 3-0 down in the opening set by winning 10 of the following 12 games.

The sixth-seeded Bosnian will face either Argentine player Guido Pella or Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka. Stan Wawrinka is a possible quarterfinal opponent.

Last year, Dzumhur became the first man to win both of the ATP Tour’s Russian events in a single season after victory in St. Petersburg and at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company