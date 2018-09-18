Canceled Southern Miss-App State game won't be rescheduled

Sep. 18, 2018 1:41 PM EDT

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — The Southern Mississippi-Appalachian State game canceled due to Hurricane Florence won’t be rescheduled.

In a news release Tuesday, Appalachian State said the schools had discussed options to reschedule the home game originally set for last Saturday. Southern Miss athletics spokesman Jack Duggan confirmed the game wouldn’t be rescheduled.

Appalachian State athletics spokesman Bret Strelow said the plan for now is for the Mountaineers to stay at 11 regular-season games instead of seeking a replacement 12th game.

Appalachian State is allowing fans who had tickets for the Southern Miss game to exchange them for upcoming home games against Gardner-Webb, South Alabama, Georgia State or Troy. Ticket holders can also request a discount on future purchases such as bowl tickets.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

