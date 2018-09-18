Sep. 18, 2018 1:36 PM EDT

Arkansas governor’s nephew pleads not guilty to charges

Andrew DeMillo, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas lawmaker whose uncle is the state’s governor has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on trips, groceries and other personal expenses.

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson made his first court appearance Tuesday. He was charged last month with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. His case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker and is tentatively set for trial on October 22.

Hutchinson is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Both are Republicans.

Hutchinson resigned shortly after being charged. He is the latest in a string of former Arkansas legislators to face accusations from federal prosecutors of corruption.

