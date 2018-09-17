MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Vikings cut rookie kicker Carlson after 3 missed FGs in tie

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
Sep. 17, 2018 2:53 PM EDT

Vikings cut rookie kicker Carlson after 3 missed FGs in tie

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have waived rookie kicker Daniel Carlson, after the fifth-round draft pick pulled all three of his field goal attempts wide right at Green Bay.

Two of Carlson’s misses came in overtime on Sunday, forcing the Vikings to settle for a 29-29 tie with the rival Packers. Carlson was cut on Monday, as the Vikings signed wide receiver Aldrick Robinson.

They didn’t immediately announce a replacement for Carlson. Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history, is a free agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

Carlson was awarded the job when the Vikings let Kai Forbath go on Aug. 20, and Carlson pulled two field goal tries wide left in a preseason game four days later.

