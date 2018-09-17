MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rutgers cornerback Austin needs knee surgery again

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers senior cornerback Blessuan Austin is going to need knee surgery again.

Coach Chris Ash announced on Monday that Austin will have surgery on the same knee that caused him to miss all but four games last season. He will probably miss the rest of the season.

Austin was hurt making an interception in the season opener against Texas State. He missed the last two games.

Ash said, “They’re going to go and look at his knee. Not sure exactly what they’re going to have to do, but they’ll go in and potentially have to re-do his ACL repair.”

Rutgers (1-2) returns home Saturday to play Buffalo (3-0).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

