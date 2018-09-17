Rams lose K Greg Zuerlein for a few weeks, re-sign Ficken

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Greg Zuerlein, the Rams’ All-Pro kicker, will be sidelined for the near future after injuring his groin during pregame warmups for Los Angeles’ blowout win over Arizona.

The Rams are re-signing kicker Sam Ficken to take Zuerlein’s place for “at least a few weeks,” coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Zuerlein was hurt before the Rams’ 34-0 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker filled in on kickoffs and even made a 20-yard field goal and an extra point, but the Rams also went for successful 2-point conversions on their first three touchdowns.

Ficken joined the Rams last December after Zuerlein injured his back with two games left in the regular season. Ficken kicked for the Rams through their playoff game.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

