Quakes fire first-year head coach Mikael Stahre, assistant

Sep 17th, 2018
Quakes fire first-year head coach Mikael Stahre, assistant

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes have fired first-year head coach Mikael Stahre with the team sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

San Jose named Steve Ralston interim head coach Monday for the team’s remaining six matches while making the announcement of the coaching change. The team also dismissed assistant coach Alex de Crook.

The Quakes, with forward Chris Wondolowski closing in on Landon Donovan’s MLS goals record, are 2-9-3 as the season nears its final month.

Ralston had a decorated 15-year MLS career and became a San Jose assistant in 2015 after four years as an assistant with the Houston Dynamo. A seven-time MLS All-Star, Ralston appeared in four MLS Cup finals for New England. When he retired in 2010, he was the league’s all-time assists leader with 135 and also the leader in games played (378), starts (372), and minutes (33,143).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

