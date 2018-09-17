Sep. 17, 2018 3:35 PM EDT

Presbyterian to play Lindsey Wilson for missed Florence game

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Presbyterian will play Lindsey Wilson College on Sept. 27 as a make up for its canceled home game with Stetson due to Hurricane Florence.

The school announced the additional game Monday.

Presbyterian was supposed to open its home season this past Saturday with the Hatters. Officials first switched locations to Stetson’s home field in Deland, Florida, before calling things off completely because of the once-Category 4 storm that came through South Carolina.

Lindsey Wilson is an NAIA school in Columbia, Kentucky.

The Blue Hose have a game Saturday night with Bluefield College and will have a quick turnaround to face Lindsey Wilson the following Thursday night.

