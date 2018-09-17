MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Presbyterian to play Lindsey Wilson for missed Florence game

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 17, 2018 3:35 PM EDT

Presbyterian to play Lindsey Wilson for missed Florence game

BC-FBC–Presbyterian-Rescheduled Game

<!–

–>

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Presbyterian will play Lindsey Wilson College on Sept. 27 as a make up for its canceled home game with Stetson due to Hurricane Florence.

The school announced the additional game Monday.

Presbyterian was supposed to open its home season this past Saturday with the Hatters. Officials first switched locations to Stetson’s home field in Deland, Florida, before calling things off completely because of the once-Category 4 storm that came through South Carolina.

Lindsey Wilson is an NAIA school in Columbia, Kentucky.

The Blue Hose have a game Saturday night with Bluefield College and will have a quick turnaround to face Lindsey Wilson the following Thursday night.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company