MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lucky loser Maden reaches 2nd round in Metz

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 17, 2018 5:09 PM EDT

Lucky loser Maden reaches 2nd round in Metz

BC-TEN–Moselle Open

<!–

–>

METZ, France (AP) — Lucky loser Yannick Maden upset fellow German Mischa Zverev 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Moselle Open on Monday.

The 120th-ranked Maden saved seven of nine break points on his way to his first win on the main tour since May in Munich.

Maden was included in the main draw on Monday after No. 8-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew from the indoor tournament.

Maden will next be up against wild card Quentin Halys or last year’s runner-up, Benoit Paire, who helped France qualify for the Davis Cup final over the weekend.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company