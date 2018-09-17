Sep. 17, 2018 7:42 PM EDT

Letourneau, Machida to headline Bellator’s Hawaii debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hawaii will host its first major mixed martial arts event in 10 years when the Bellator promotion stages a show in Honolulu on Dec. 15.

Bellator announced a partial lineup of fighters Monday for the card at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

Unbeaten Honolulu native Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will defend her Bellator flyweight title against No. 1 contender Valerie Letourneau in the main event.

The card also will feature the Bellator debut of Lyoto Machida, the Brazilian veteran who briefly held the UFC light heavyweight title. Machida will fight former heavyweight champion Rafael Carvalho.

Several prominent MMA fighters are from Hawaii, including UFC superstar BJ Penn and current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. But the UFC has never held a show in Hawaii despite repeated requests from its fighters.

