MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge, Chapman work out, could return to Yankees this week

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 17, 2018 3:06 PM EDT

Judge, Chapman work out, could return to Yankees this week

BC-BBA–Yankees-Judge-Chapman

<!–

–>

Bill Kostroun, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had 11 at-bats in a simulated game and New York closer Aroldis Chapman threw 22 pitches, perhaps the last steps before both are cleared to return to full action.

The team said Judge faced right-handers A.J. Cole and Chance Adams along with minor league left-hander Phillip Diehl at Yankee Stadium on Monday. Judge is recovering from a broken right wrist, sustained when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis on July 26.

Judge’s only major league action since then was two innings in right field on Friday night.

Chapman threw to Tyler Wade and Kyle Higashioka. He has not pitched in a game since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis.

The team said Judge and Chapman did not have any issues. Manager Aaron Boone said last weekend that Judge and Chapman could return during the three-game series against Boston scheduled to start Tuesday. The Red Sox can clinch the AL East by winning any of the games in New York, while the Yankees hold the top AL wild-card spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company