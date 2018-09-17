Flowers, Fluker inactive for Seahawks against Bears

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
Sep. 17, 2018 7:24 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers and guard D.J. Fluker are inactive for Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Both players were listed as doubtful. Flowers, a rookie, started the opener after Dontae Johnson was placed on injured reserve last week.

With linebackers K.J. Wright (knee) and Bobby Wagner (groin) and top receiver Doug Baldwin (knee) injured, the Seahawks are missing five starters. Backup Delano Hill and guard Jordan Simmons are also out.

Inactive for Chicago are: defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, fullback Michael Burton, linebackers Isaiah Irving and Kylie Fitts, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, receiver Javon Wims and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

