Duke, UNC collecting donations for Hurricane Florence relief

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
Sep. 17, 2018 5:27 PM EDT

Duke, UNC collecting donations for Hurricane Florence relief

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Duke and North Carolina will collect donations starting Tuesday for areas of the state affected by Hurricane Florence.

UNC will collect requested items such as nonperishable food, water and cleaning supplies in a parking lot near the Smith Center from Tuesday through noon Friday. UNC football coach Larry Fedora said Monday the program’s equipment truck would deliver donations.

Duke will allow fans to buy a $5 general admission ticket for next month’s game against Virginia for every three items donated from the list of requested contributions by Sept. 29. Donations can be brought to Duke’s ticket office or to designated gates at Wallace Wade Stadium on gamedays.

The Red Cross is operating shelters at UNC’s Friday Center and Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, where Wake Forest plays home basketball games.

