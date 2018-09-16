Thiem beats De Minaur to give Austria 3-1 win over Australia

Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 16, 2018 8:49 AM EDT

Thiem beats De Minaur to give Austria 3-1 win over Australia

BC-TEN–Austria-Australia,1st Ld-Writethru

<!–

–>

GRAZ, Austria (AP) — Dominic Thiem overcame a spirited fightback by Alex de Minaur to give Austria a 3-1 victory over Australia in a Davis Cup World Group playoff on Sunday.

The eighth-ranked Austrian won 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 but had to come back twice from a break down in the fourth set.

The meaningless last singles rubber, between Dennis Novak and Jordan Thompson, was canceled.

Thiem and Novak won the singles on Friday to give the hosts a 2-0 lead, but Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt teamed with John Peers to win the doubles rubber the following day and keep the tie open.

The result means that Austria, which last played in the World Group in 2013, will be seeded for the 24-team qualifying round of the revamped Davis Cup in February.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company