Suspended LSU wide receiver arrested again

BATON ROGUE, La. (AP) — Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis has been arrested for a second time on charges of beating his former girlfriend.

The Advocate reports that Drake was arrested Sunday on counts of battery of a dating partner and violation of protective orders.

The LSU football team indefinitely suspended Davis after he was arrested on Aug. 17 on charges of hitting the woman.

The newspaper reported that an arrest warrant stated there was evidence of additional beatings since Davis was ordered to have no contact with her. The newspaper reported that a witness told police Davis hit the woman several times in the eye on Saturday.

Davis’ attorney, Marci Blaize told the newspaper that she had received limited information about the recent arrest.

