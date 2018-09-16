Smith hits 4 TD passes, Cent. Arkansas beats SE La. 33-25

Smith hits 4 TD passes, Cent. Arkansas beats SE La. 33-25

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns as Central Arkansas began defense of its Southland Conference title by rolling past Southeastern Louisiana 33-25 on Saturday night.

The game was disrupted by a lightning delay of over an hour in the fourth quarter, but Central Arkansas (2-1, 1-0) was already in control with a 33-17 advantage.

Southeastern Louisiana (0-3, 0-1) got on the board first, but Smith quickly responded with scoring strikes to Brandon Myers for 43 yards and Cedric Battle for 40 yards to put the Bears out front for good late in the first half. Myers finished with four catches for 170 yards and two scores.

The Bears, who finished 9-0 in league play last year, opened the second half with an 84-yard drive that Carlos Blackman finished with a 6-yard TD run.

Chason Virgil threw for 384 yards with one TD and rushed for 53 for the Lions.

