Rogers, Thomas help UNLV run to 46-17 win over Prairie View

Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 16, 2018 3:41 AM EDT

Rogers, Thomas help UNLV run to 46-17 win over Prairie View

AP-FBC–Prairie View-UNLV

<!–

–>

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armani Rogers threw for a touchdown and ran for four more and Lexington Thomas ran for 124 yards and a score to help UNLV beat Prairie View A&M 46-17 on Saturday night.

Rogers was 11-of-21 passing for 130 yards and added 17 carries for 122 yards. He set the school record for 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with four, including two this season.

Drew Tejchman’s 24-yard touchdown reception capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive to open the game, but the PAT attempt was no good. After PVAMU (1-3) went three-and-out, a high snap on an attempted punt was recovered by UNLV’s Chad Magyar at the 5 and, two plays later, Thomas scored from 1 yard out to make it 13-0 midway through the first quarter.

Rogers added a 6-yard TD run later in the first before scoring on a pair of 2-yard runs in the second and the Rebels (2-1) led 34-0 at halftime.

PVAMU’s Jalen Morton threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns despite completing just 11 of 37 passes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company