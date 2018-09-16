Mood electric as Seattle Storm, fans celebrate third title

Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
Sep. 16, 2018 5:32 PM EDT

Mood electric as Seattle Storm, fans celebrate third title

SEATTLE (AP) — Fans are whooping and cheering as they celebrate the Seattle Storm’s third WNBA championship during a parade and rally.

The mood was electric Sunday as trolleys carried players and coaches on a route that began at the Space Needle and arrived at KeyArena just as the rain fell.

Aboard one trolley, Storm forward Breanna Stewart pumped the championship trophy into the air and smiled. It was just one of three trophies that the players displayed along the parade, one for each of the team’s three titles.

Fans in yellow and green jerseys lined the streets and later packed into KeyArena.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told KING-TV that the team is an inspiration to everyone in Seattle.

The Storm beat the Washington Mystics in a three-game sweep in the finals.

