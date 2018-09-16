Chair umpire Ramos hands Cilic warning for slamming racket

Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 16, 2018 8:09 AM EDT

Chair umpire Ramos hands Cilic warning for slamming racket

BC-TEN–Chair Umpire

<!–

–>

Darko Bandic, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — Chair umpire Carlos Ramos has issued a code violation to Croatia after Marin Cilic slammed his racket to the clay and mangled the frame during a tense Davis Cup match against Sam Querrey of the United States.

Since it was the first violation of the match, it was only a warning. No points were deducted and Cilic did not exchange any words with Ramos.

Ramos was also the umpire who gave Serena Williams three code violations in her straight-set loss to Naomi Osaka during last weekend’s U.S. Open final. The American great argued she wasn’t being treated the same as some male players.

The normally collected Cilic lost his cool after committing a series of uncharacteristic errors late in the third set against Querrey.

After winning the opening set, Cilic wasted a 6-1 lead in the second-set tiebreak.

Querrey, who played in place of Steve Johnson, won the third set to take a two sets to one lead.

Croatia leads the best-of-five semifinal 2-1.

Croatia’s Borna Coric is due to face Frances Tiafoe in a potentially decisive fifth rubber.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company