Bye's late header lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with LAFC

Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
Sep. 16, 2018 12:48 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Bye tied it in the 82nd minute and the New England Revolution played to a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Bye powered home the header off Teal Bunbury’s cross for the Revs (8-10-10), who extended their unbeaten streak to three games. It was Bye’s first MLS goal.

Marco Urena gave LAFC (13-7-8) the lead in the 52nd minute with the help of a deflection of the defender for his first goal of the season.

LAFC is unbeaten over its last five.

