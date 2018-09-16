Sep. 16, 2018 2:04 PM EDT

AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 6; Wisconsin tumbles from top 10

LSU has surged to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after its second victory of September against a highly ranked team, and Wisconsin has tumbled to 18 after becoming the first top-10 team to be upset by an unranked team.

Top-ranked Alabama strengthened its hold on No. 1 on Sunday , receiving a season-high 58 first-place votes from the media panel. Clemson slipped out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season. Georgia moved up a spot to second behind the Crimson Tide, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the ranking. Clemson is third with three first-place votes, followed by No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma.

LSU has now gone from No. 25 to start the season to No. 6 in three weeks.

