Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
Sep. 16, 2018 10:11 AM EDT

2 US basketball players stabbed in Romania; 1 seriously hurt

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say two U.S. basketball players have been stabbed in a club in eastern Romania and one is in a serious condition.

Police said Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who play for local club ACS Cuza Braila were attacked Saturday night in the city after a fight broke out with locals. McClain sustained stab wounds to his chest and stomach and Bowie suffered a perforated lung.

He was transported by helicopter on Sunday to the Emergency Hospital in the capital, Bucharest.

Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said prosecutors were investigating.

