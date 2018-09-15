Silva leads Impact in 4-1 win over Union

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 15, 2018 9:38 PM EDT

Silva leads Impact in 4-1 win over Union

BC-SOC–MLS-Impact-Union

<!–

–>

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alejandro Silva scored twice off assists from Ignacio Piatti and the Montreal Impact beat the Philadelphia Union 4-1 on Saturday night.

Silva capped a breakaway in the 28th minute to tie it at 1. Silva ran behind Piatti’s lead pass and slotted it past the onrushing goalkeeper from outside the penalty area.

Silva and Piatti connected with a give-and-go at the end of another breakaway in the 76th minute to cap the scoring.

Saphir Taider put back the deflection of Quincy Amarikwa’s saved attempt to give Montreal (12-14-3) a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute.

Amarikwa made it 3-1 in the 63rd minute. Piatti fed Daniel Lovitz on a run up the left wing and Lovitz crossed it in to Amarikwa, who finished from close range.

Auston Trusty gave the Union (12-12-4) the lead in the 11th minute with a header to finish Borek Dockal’s cross off Haris Medunjanin’s short corner.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company