Penguins coach Sullivan taking leave after father's death

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 15, 2018 5:36 PM EDT

Penguins coach Sullivan taking leave after father’s death

BC-HKN–Penguins-Sullivan

<!–

–>

Keith Srakocic, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is taking a leave of absence to be with his family following the death of his father, George.

The Penguins said George Sullivan, 81, passed away on Saturday in Scituate, Massachusetts.

Assistant coach Jacques Martin will run the day-to-day operations of the coaching staff while Sullivan is away.

“We’ll handle the load until he gets back,” assistant coach Mark Recchi said. “It’s a very tough time for him. We’ll make sure things run the way he would run.”

George Sullivan visited his son occasionally after Mike Sullivan took over as Penguins coach in December, 2015 and spent copious amounts of time with the club during Pittsburgh’s run to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company