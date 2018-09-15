Ng kicks 45-yard FG in OT as Holy Cross beats Yale 31-28

Ng kicks 45-yard FG in OT as Holy Cross beats Yale 31-28

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Derek Ng booted a 45-yard field goal in overtime as Holy Cross rallied for its first win of the season, a 31-28 victory over Yale, the reigning Ivy League champions, on Saturday afternoon.

Martin Dorsey stretched out in the end zone to haul in a 29-yard scoring strike from Geoff Wade to pull Holy Cross (1-2) within a touchdown with 4:32 left in the game. Spencer Gilliam caught a 30-yard pass as he crossed the goal line to tie the game at 28-28 with 52 seconds remaining.

The Crusaders stopped Yale at the 5 in overtime and Ng’s kick gave first-year coach Bob Chesney his first win.

Wade accounted for 312 total yards, throwing for 242 and two TDS while rushing for 70 yards and another score.

Yale (0-1) led from the opening kick as Melvin Rouse II tied a school record with a 100-yard return for the score. J. Hunter Roman intercepted an Emmett Clifford pass on the Crusaders’ first drive and, one play later, Lamar broke free on a 42-yard scoring sprint and the Bulldogs led 14-0 with less than two minutes played.

Yale’s Zane Dudek finished with a career-high 217 yards rushing.

