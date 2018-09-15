Morgan throws for 2 TDs and FIU runs all over Umass, 63-24

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 15, 2018 11:49 PM EDT

Morgan throws for 2 TDs and FIU runs all over Umass, 63-24

BC-FBC–UMass-FIU

<!–

–>

MIAMI (AP) — James Morgan threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and Shawndarrius Phillips and Napoleon Maxwell each ran for two more scores as Florida International thrashed UMass, 63-24 on Saturday night.

Phillips scored from four-yards out to open the scoring and scored again from 22-yards out to open the second quarter. Morgan threw both of his touchdown passes in the first half as the Golden Panthers built a 42-10 lead by intermission.

Maxwell scored from 3-yards out in the first quarter and capped the scoring with a 17-yard run in the fourth.

Morgan finished 16 of 23 passing with an interception. Phillips carried 16 times for 117 yards and Maxwell added 101 yards on 17 carries.

FIU (2-1) finished with 329 yard rushing and 536 yards of total offense.

Michael Curtis threw for 158 yards and a touchdown for the Minutemen (1-3), but was picked off twice.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company