Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 2,000th career winner at Belmont Park

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 15, 2018 9:52 PM EDT

Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 2,000th career winner at Belmont Park

BC-RAC–Ortiz-2000th Winner

<!–

–>

NEW YORK (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode his 2,000th career winner, guiding Gambler’s Fallacy in the sixth race at Belmont Park.

The 26-year-old jockey notched the milestone on Saturday. It was his 1,910th winner in the continental U.S. to go with 90 in his native Puerto Rico.

It’s been quite a month for Ortiz. He won the riding title at Saratoga with 52 victories and earnings of more than $4.5 million. Gambler’s Fallacy helped Ortiz win back-to-back races Saturday. The horse is trained by Chad Brown, with whom Ortiz has won 10 graded stakes this year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company