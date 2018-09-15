Hellickson leaves after reinjuring wrist while batting

Hellickson leaves after reinjuring wrist while batting

ATLANTA (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Jeremy Hellickson left his start against the Atlanta Braves after re-injuring his right wrist while batting in the fourth inning.

Hellickson had been sidelined by a sprained right wrist, and Saturday’s start was his first since Aug. 15.

He grimaced after fouling off the first pitch of his at-bat in the fourth, then swung and missed at a low and outside pitch. Hellickson walked to the dugout and was examined by director of athletic training Paul Lessard.

Andrew Stevenson pinch hit, took two balls and swung and missed at strike three, a strikeout charged to Hellickson. Jefry Rodriguez relieved to start the bottom half.

Hellickson allowed two hits and one unearned run in three innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

