Defending champion France advances to Davis Cup final

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
Sep. 15, 2018 10:27 AM EDT

Michel Spingler, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LILLE, France (AP) — Doubles pair Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut sealed France’s win over Spain in their Davis Cup semifinal on Saturday, giving the defending champions an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The French veterans, both aged 36, defeated Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (7) on the indoor hard court set up inside the Pierre Mauroy soccer stadium.

France reached back-to-back finals for the first time since 2002.

France, which won both singles matches Friday, will either face Croatia or the United States in the final.

Spain was without top-ranked Rafael Nadal, who was ruled out because of the right-knee injury that forced him to retire from his U.S. Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro last week.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

