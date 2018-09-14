MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Serena Williams talks fashion, not fouls at Las Vegas event

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 14, 2018 7:36 PM EDT

Serena Williams talks fashion, not fouls at Las Vegas event

BC-APFN-TEN–Serena Williams

<!–

–>

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tennis star Serena Williams talked about her fashion business, not tennis fouls during an appearance before a business convention in Las Vegas.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said not a word Friday about gender equality in sports or an argument she had last weekend with the chair umpire at her U.S. Open finals match in New York.

Williams said previously she was treated more harshly than a male player would have been after smashing her racket and arguing with match official Carlos Ramos during her finals loss to Naomi Osaka in New York.

She received three code violations and was penalized one game. She was later fined $17,000.

Williams spent 25 minutes talking onstage with Sarah Robb O’Hagan, chief executive of Flywheel Sports, at the National Retail Federation trade show.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company