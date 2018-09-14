MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

RT Smith out for Rams game; Gresham, Golden questionable

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 14, 2018 7:31 PM EDT

RT Smith out for Rams game; Gresham, Golden questionable

BC-FBN–Cardinals Injuries

<!–

–>

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals starting right tackle Andre Smith has been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Smith injured his elbow in last Sunday’s season-opening loss at home to Washington. John Wetzel will move into Smith’s spot.

Defensive lineman Olsen Pierre also has been declared out with a toe injury.

Two players coming back from significant injuries were listed as questionable — tight end Jermaine Gresham and defensive end Markus Golden. Gresham had surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury and Golden tore an ACL. Neither played in the season opener.

The only other Arizona player listed as questionable was linebacker Haason Reddict with an ankle injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company