Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
Sep. 14, 2018 7:17 PM EDT

Raiders will be without starting DT P.J. Hall vs. Broncos

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall will miss this week’s game at Denver with an ankle injury.

The Raiders announced Friday they will be without Hall and fellow starter Justin Ellis on Sunday against the Broncos. Ellis was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a foot injury.

The injuries leave Oakland thin at defensive tackle with rookie Maurice Hurst the only player who was with the team before this week. The Raiders signed veterans Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald this week and expect them to play a role against Denver.

Returner Dwayne Harris (foot), guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral) and running back DeAndre Washington (knee) are all listed as questionable.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

