MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pirates OF Polanco out 7-9 months after shoulder surgery

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 14, 2018 7:58 PM EDT

Pirates OF Polanco out 7-9 months after shoulder surgery

AP-BBN–Pirates-Polanco

<!–

–>

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates say right fielder Gregory Polanco could be out until next June after having surgery on his left shoulder.

The Pirates made the announcement on Friday, which was Polanco’s 27th birthday.

Polanco leads the Pirates with a career-high 23 home runs, 81 RBIs and 61 extra-base hits. He batted .254 this season.

Polanco dislocated his throwing shoulder on an awkward slide into second base on a double last Friday against Miami. He had surgery Wednesday, and the Pirates said it is projected to take seven to nine months for a return to action.

Along with injuring his shoulder, Polanco bruised his knee on the slide. He has played all five of his major league season with Pittsburgh.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company