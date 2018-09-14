Sep. 14, 2018 7:58 PM EDT

Pirates OF Polanco out 7-9 months after shoulder surgery

AP-BBN–Pirates-Polanco

<!–

–>

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates say right fielder Gregory Polanco could be out until next June after having surgery on his left shoulder.

The Pirates made the announcement on Friday, which was Polanco’s 27th birthday.

Polanco leads the Pirates with a career-high 23 home runs, 81 RBIs and 61 extra-base hits. He batted .254 this season.

Polanco dislocated his throwing shoulder on an awkward slide into second base on a double last Friday against Miami. He had surgery Wednesday, and the Pirates said it is projected to take seven to nine months for a return to action.

Along with injuring his shoulder, Polanco bruised his knee on the slide. He has played all five of his major league season with Pittsburgh.

Comments

comments