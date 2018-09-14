MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Panthers without 3 starting offensive linemen vs Falcons

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 14, 2018 1:34 PM EDT

Panthers without 3 starting offensive linemen vs Falcons

BC-FBN–Panthers injuries

<!–

–>

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers will be without three starting offensive linemen when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera has ruled out three-time Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner this week because of a concussion. The team previously placed left tackle Matt Kalil and right Daryl Williams on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Rivera would not say Friday who’ll start this week at any of the three vacant positions.

However, the Panthers (1-0) signed eight-year veteran free agent Chris Clark earlier this week and he’s expected to start at left tackle.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company