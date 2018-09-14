Man charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
Sep. 14, 2018 9:30 AM EDT

Man charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with kicking a cat like a ball on a Kansas City high school football field in an act of apparent cruelty that was captured on video and posted to Snapchat.

Johnathan Taylor, of Kansas City, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor animal abuse. Court records say the principal of Center High School told an animal control officer about the video and said she believed the person seen kicking the cat was Taylor, a former student. A cat was found dead at the school.

Police say the person who recorded the May 22 video also identified Taylor as the man kicking the cat in the video. A voice can be heard on the recording yelling “field goal!”

In a police interview, Taylor denied any involvement.

