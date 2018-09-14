MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jets' Kearse appears ready to play, Maye doubtful

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
Sep. 14, 2018 3:37 PM EDT

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse practiced fully for the third straight day and appears ready to play after sitting out the season opener with an abdominal injury.

Kearse was hurt during training camp and needed surgery but has made a quick recovery. He was the Jets’ leading receiver last season with 65 catches. Kearse says he’s feeling good, but coach Todd Bowles would not yet confirm that the receiver will play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Safety Marcus Maye is doubtful with a foot injury that has sidelined him the last few weeks. He would be replaced in the starting lineup again by Doug Middleton.

Outside linebacker Josh Martin was the only player ruled out as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered in the Jets’ third preseason game.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

