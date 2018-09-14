Former Jets LB Donahue suspended 14 weeks by NFL

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue has been suspended 14 weeks by the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy.

The 26-year-old Donahue pleaded guilty last month to charges in two separate incidents in which he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Police said he caused a wrong-way crash in February that injured four people in New Jersey. He also received a three-month suspended sentence and was fined $1,000 for a DUI crash in his hometown of Billings, Montana, in May 2017.

Donahue was among the Jets’ final roster cuts two weeks ago and is currently a free agent.

Howard Balzer of BalzerFootball.com first reported the league’s punishment Friday.

Donahue spent a month in a substance-abuse treatment facility in Florida shortly after crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in February. He told reporters last month that he hadn’t had alcohol since.

