ETSU gets 1st SoCon road win since 2002

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
Sep. 14, 2018 7:45 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Karon Delince made East Tennessee State’s fifth interception of the game with 2:04 left, helping the Buccaneers beat Virginia Military Institute 27-24 on Friday night in a Southern Conference opener moved ahead a day because of Hurricane Florence.

ETSU (2-1), which didn’t have a football team from 2004-15, won its first SoCon road game since 2002. The Buccaneers had lost their last 15 conference road games.

Quan Harrison opened the scoring with 69-yard punt return, ETSU’s first since 1997, and the Bucs made three interceptions in the first quarter.

The Bucs capitalized on a fumble recovery in the third quarter as Logan Marchi scored from 19 yards for a 20-17 lead. Quay Holmes capped an 11-play, 57-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give ETSU a 27-24 lead with 11:50 remaining.

ETSU’s defense also held VMI to minus-15 yards rushing.

VMI (0-3) intercepted Marchi for the third time and returned it to the 1-yard line before Alex Ramsey powered it in for a 24-20 lead late in the third.

The Keydets have lost 20 straight games since defeating ETSU on Oct. 8, 2016.

