Drewitt, Bae, Prugh share lead in Web.con Tour Finals event

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
Sep. 14, 2018

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Brad Drewitt shot an 8-under 63 on Friday for a share of the lead with Sangmoon Bae and Alex Prugh in the Albertsons Boise Open, the third of four Web.con Tour Finals events.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Bae had a 67, and Prugh shot a 65 to match Drewitt at 10-under 132 at Hillcrest Country Club. Fabian Gomez (68) and Henrik Norlander (67) were a stroke back.

Prugh earned a PGA Tour card with a top-25 finish on the Web.com Tour’s regular-season money list. He made $23,143 in the first two events in Ohio to jump from 18th to 12th.

Bae and Drewitt are fighting to earn PGA Tour cards by finishing in the top 25 on the series money list. Bae made $38,156 in the first two events, with Seamus Power taking the final card last year at $40,625. Drewitt, from Australia, earned only $2,925 in the first two tournaments.

