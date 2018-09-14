Bills rule out Shaq Lawson, Taron Johnson against Chargers

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and rookie cornerback Taron Johnson have been ruled out of Buffalo’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Lawson is out due to a hamstring injury, while Johnson will not play after hurting his shoulder in a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore last weekend.

Lawson’s injury further depletes Buffalo’s ability to generate pass pressure. Projected starter Trent Murphy is still catching up after missing a majority of training camp with a groin injury.

Johnson was the Bills’ third cornerback against Baltimore. His injury should lead to veteran offseason free-agent addition Vontae Davis playing against the Chargers after being a healthy scratch last weekend.

Rookie receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is listed as questionable after missing last week with a left knee injury.

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

