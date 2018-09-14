Aaron Judge activated by Yankees, no hitting yet

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
Sep. 14, 2018 4:32 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees are activating Aaron Judge from the disabled list but for now only intend to use him in the outfield and as a baserunner.

Judge has not played since July 26 because of a broken right wrist sustained when hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis. The Yankees initially had expected Judge to return in about three weeks.

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday the team is a couple days from making a decision on at-bats for Judge in a simulated game, a step before he will hit in a game. The Yankees want Judge to get any rust off before the postseason.

Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Injured closer Aroldis Chapman is to throw another bullpen session Saturday, a simulated game on Monday and then could be activated in the middle of next week, Chapman has not pitched in a game since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

