Utah State rushes for 7 TDs, cruises by Tennessee Tech 73-12

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
Sep. 13, 2018 11:21 PM EDT

Utah State rushes for 7 TDs, cruises by Tennessee Tech 73-12

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Jordan Love was 21 of 26 for 236 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — and Utah State beat Tennessee Tech 73-12 on Thursday night.

Utah State (2-1) scored 60-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in school history, beating New Mexico State 60-13 on Saturday. It was the Aggies’ sixth time scoring at least 70.

Utah State led 45-6 at halftime by outgaining Tennessee Tech 424-133. Darwin Thompson’s 65-yard rushing touchdown and Jordan Nathan’s 59-yard punt return highlighted the first-half scoring. Nathan was the first Aggie to return a punt for a score since 2015.

Thompson had 107 yards on six carries — all in the first half — for Utah State. Five other Aggie rushers scored, with two from Morian Walker Jr.

Nick Madonia made a career-high four field goals, including a 54-yarder, for Tennessee Tech (0-3).

