Milwaukee officer involved in NBA player's arrest fired

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
Sep. 13, 2018 5:36 PM EDT

Milwaukee officer involved in NBA player’s arrest fired

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer involved in the stun gun arrest of Bucks’ player Sterling Brown has been fired because of social media posts.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales disclosed the firing during a speech at Marquette University on Thursday, and later identified the officer as Erik Andrade.

Andrade mocked Brown on Facebook after his arrest .

Brown sued the police department in June and accused officers of using excessive force and targeting him because he’s black. A group of officers swarmed on him at a Walgreens parking lot because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets. Brown was standing with the officers waiting for a citation for parking in a disabled spot early on Jan. 26.

Eleven officers were disciplined or retrained for their actions during the arrest, but Andrade wasn’t among those punished.

