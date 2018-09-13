MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jags' Fournette running again, feeling better about injury

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 13, 2018 5:43 PM EDT

Jags’ Fournette running again, feeling better about injury

AP-FBN–Jaguars-Fournette

<!–

–>

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Leonard Fournette is running again and feeling “better and better” about his strained right hamstring.

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back also is hopeful he will be able to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Fournette cautions, though, that “it’ll be a game-time decision.”

Fournette spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the season opener at the New York Giants. Fournette says he “kind of felt it pop” on a screen pass in the second quarter.

The second-year pro carried nine times for 41 yards before leaving the game for good. He also caught three passes for 14 yards.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company