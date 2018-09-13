Gretzky: NHL players in Olympics 'much better for everyone'

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 13, 2018 3:13 AM EDT

Gretzky: NHL players in Olympics ‘much better for everyone’

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN

Associated Press

BC-OLY–HKO-Gretzky

<!–

–>

BEIJING (AP) — Wayne Gretzky says the NHL should again allow its players to compete in the winter Olympics because sending the world’s top hockey players is “always much better for everyone.”

Speaking to The Associated Press, the National Hockey League’s all-time leading scorer says he hopes the league and players association can “somehow figure this out.”

Gretzky was visiting Beijing on Thursday in his role as global ambassador for Beijing’s Kunlun Red Star of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

He will also attend a pre-season game between the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames in the southern city of Shenzhen.

It marks the second consecutive year the NHL has played in China, which is seeking to promote the sport ahead of hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The NHL barred its players from playing in this year’s Winter Games at Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company