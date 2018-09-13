Ciganda leads, top-ranked Park struggles in Evian 1st round

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Carlota Ciganda of Spain shot a 6-under 65 to lead the Evian Championship women’s major by two shots, and top-ranked Sung Hyun Park dropped four shots early in her first round on Thursday.

The 21st-ranked Ciganda fired six birdies and no bogeys as the early starters enjoyed excellent conditions on the 6,523-yard Evian Resort Golf Club course.

In the clubhouse with 67s were Brooke Henderson of Canada and Nasa Hataoka of Japan, who finished her round with three straight birdies.

Former major winners Mo Martin of the United States and In Gee Chun of South Korea were among four players on 3-under 68.

World No. 1 Park struggled to find the greens and was 4 over after five holes, with thunderstorms forecast to break through the 27 Celsius (80-degree) heat during her round.

