Ciganda leads, top-ranked Park struggles in Evian 1st round

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Carlota Ciganda of Spain shot a 6-under 65 to lead the Evian Championship women’s major by two shots, and top-ranked Sung Hyun Park dropped four shots early in her first round on Thursday.

The 21st-ranked Ciganda fired six birdies and no bogeys as the early starters enjoyed excellent conditions on the 6,523-yard Evian Resort Golf Club course.

In the clubhouse with 67s were Brooke Henderson of Canada and Nasa Hataoka of Japan, who finished her round with three straight birdies.

Former major winners Mo Martin of the United States and In Gee Chun of South Korea were among four players on 3-under 68.

World No. 1 Park struggled to find the greens and was 4 over after five holes, with thunderstorms forecast to break through the 27 Celsius (80-degree) heat during her round.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company